Ohmium and HYGRO partner up on Dutch wind and hydrogen project

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, is launching a collaboration with HYGRO, a Dutch provider of green hydrogen, beginning with a new hydrogen production and distribution project in North Holland.

The pilot project will pair Ohmium PEM electrolyzers with HYGRO wind turbines at the EWEF Wind Farm in Wieringerwerf, producing green hydrogen for distribution to fueling stations throughout the region. The wind turbines will also be directly connected to the electricity grid. Co-locating the PEM electrolyzers with the wind turbines enables stable, consistent and reliable electricity supply to the grid, despite fluctuating wind conditions.

The pilot project, launching in 2025, is for 5.4 MW of PEM Electrolyzers, with potential for future expansion. Ohmium and HYGRO share complementary technologies and synergistic goals. Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers and electrochemical solutions are designed for industry and transportation applications, while HYGRO aims to develop a competitive integrated hydrogen production and distribution system, leveraging its iBundle and pulsed power technologies for a ‘wind and solar to wheel’ value chain.

“Ohmium shares HYGRO’s vision for an integrated green hydrogen supply chain to foster a sustainable and fossil free future,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. “The HYGRO team is very focused on resolving key challenges with green hydrogen distribution, which will be very powerful for the Netherlands and the European Union. They are well down the road toward making this vision a reality and we are excited to play a role in creating that ecosystem.”

“Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers and cutting-edge power electronics enable integration directly with HYGRO’s wind turbines for streamlined, efficient and affordable green hydrogen production,” added Hugo Groenemans, HYGRO CEO. “We are looking forward to working together to build the sustainable energy supply chain throughout the Netherlands.”

