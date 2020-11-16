CorPower Ocean secures license for wave energy project in Portugal

CorPower Ocean is set to unleash a wave energy project in the Atlantic Ocean after securing a 10-year license.



CorPower's next generation WECs will be tested in the Atlantic Ocean experiencing some of the most aggressive and challenging maritime conditions.

The TUPEM license - awarded by the national Directorate-General for Natural Resources (DGRM) - provides a ‘Permit for the Private Use of the Maritime Space’ up to 12 miles off the coast of Aguçadoura in northern Portugal.

CorPower Ocean Country Manager Miguel Silva said the permit unlocks the demonstration phase of the firm’s flagship HiWave-5 project, paving the way for a new class of high efficiency WEC products.

"CorPower has reached a series of milestones throughout 2020 and the TUPEM license is another significant step forward" he said. “This permit allows us to kickstart the final phases of our demonstration work in the Atlantic Ocean, which will test our next generation WECs within the most aggressive and challenging maritime conditions.”

"The Aguçadoura coastal zone is a world-renowned site for marine renewable energy and has previously hosted the demonstration of floating offshore wind technology, now fully operational and supplying electricity to Portugal’s grid. There is huge potential for wave energy developments to deliver consistent and predictable clean electricity along the Portuguese coast, either as standalone wave farms or combined with floating wind."