Lhyfe opens new office in the UK

Lhyfe has expanded its UK operation to Sheffield, South Yorkshire with the aim of accelerating the roll-out of the environmentally friendly gas across the region. The France-based multinational opened the office to identify opportunities to deploy production facilities to support businesses and organisations in the drive to net zero. Lhyfe chose Sheffield for expansion due to its supply chain potential and strong industry connections, as well as ongoing world-leading hydrogen research.

The company, which already has a base in Newcastle, is actively exploring various production sites and partnerships nationwide. The new Sheffield office in the Wizu Workspace in the city centre will be headed up by renewable energy expert Stuart Sinclair. Lhyfe is also keen to establish links across academia with high-profile hydrogen fuel switching research projects underway at the University of Sheffield.

The gas can support the deep decarbonisation of the UK economy, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, including steelmaking, and transport. The UK Government has doubled its low-carbon hydrogen production target from 5GW to 10GW by 2030, with at least half of this coming from green hydrogen.

Lhyfe is a leader in producing renewable green hydrogen through water electrolysis, powered by renewable energy — primarily wind and solar power. Water is fed into the electrolyser, which is split into hydrogen and oxygen meaning the only by-product is oxygen. The hydrogen is then compressed and transported locally from the production unit to various consumers across the region, providing an alternative to fossil fuels and building a local eco-system.

Since the launch of its UK operation last year, the British team has grown to six staff members, with a recruitment drive underway to bolster plant deployment.

“At Lhyfe, we are already demonstrating that green hydrogen is now a reality and a key driver of the clean energy transition. Sheffield is at the epicentre of the development of the UK’s hydrogen economy and we look forward to playing our part in its growth,” said Stuart Sinclair, Offshore Deployment UK and Ireland at Lhyfe. “The city boasts exceptional supply chain potential and strong industry connections, as well as ongoing world-leading hydrogen research and development. We’re excited to offer our expertise to potential partners and fast-track the shift toward a sustainable future.”

