LG&E and KU partner with Rye Development to evaluate Kentucky’s first pumped storage hydro system

Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company, subsidiaries of PPL Corp, and Rye Development, a leading US hydropower developer, are teaming up to bring pumped storage hydropower to the commonwealth.

Situated in southeast Kentucky in Bell County on former coal mining lands, the Lewis Ridge pumped storage project, which is under development by Rye Development, would utilise pumped storage technology – the world’s largest, most common type of energy storage – moving water between two reservoirs at different elevations to store and generate electricity. Once constructed, it would be the first project of its kind in Kentucky and one of the first new pumped storage projects built in the US in more than 30 years.

“The Lewis Ridge pumped storage project is a compelling initiative to explore with Rye Development because it would be the first of its kind for Kentucky and would further diversify our flexible, sustainable power generation fleet supporting the commonwealth’s economic growth momentum,” said John R. Crockett III, President for LG&E and KU. “Pumped storage hydro has been used for decades around the world, and we’re proud to be part of an effort that could introduce it here in Eastern Kentucky.”

“Large scale energy storage systems like Lewis Ridge not only strengthen the grid; they are significant long-term investments, providing economic benefits to communities and stabilising energy prices for decades,” added Paul Jacob, CEO of Rye Development. “We’re excited to partner with LG&E and KU to advance the Lewis Ridge pumped storage project in a region with a proud legacy of powering the nation.”

The eight-hour water battery could generate 266 MW of on-demand electricity daily. During periods of low electricity demand, excess energy is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir. When electricity demand is high, the stored water is released, passing through turbines to generate electricity when it is needed most.

According to Rye Development, the US$1.3 billion project, which includes US$81 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, would support an estimated 2300 jobs during the four-year construction period and contribute about US$1.65 million annually in local tax revenue when fully operational. The project received its preliminary permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2022 and is currently pursuing its final license.

LG&E and KU are performing a thorough evaluation of the project and, if proven effective, the utilities would then file a request with the Kentucky Public Service Commission for authority to further advance the project. Construction of the project could begin as early as 2027, with a commercial operation date of 2031.

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