Upstream Tech, an environmental technology company, who has pioneered HydroForecast – an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven water management product – has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as a member.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the US with team members and customers around the globe, Upstream Tech’s flagship HydroForecast provides AI-driven inflow forecasting with short-term, seasonal, and annual insights. This technology empowers hydropower operators to navigate climate volatility, ensure grid stability, and maximise the value of every drop of water.

HydroForecast has been deployed in over 18 countries across six continents. In 2025 alone, it launched in Norway, Germany, Japan, and Brazil, alongside continued growth across Europe and beyond. Upstream Tech tailors each deployment to the specific characteristics of each basin, market, and offers its dashboard in multiple languages to support international operators.

As the company continues to expand internationally, it looks forward to contributing to IHA’s global community, sharing its expertise, and collaborating with other members to shape the future of the sector.

Upstream Tech joins IHA at a time when AI is transforming sustainable hydropower generation. As the climate warms and hydrological patterns shift, traditional physics-based forecasting models are becoming increasingly unreliable. The HydroForecast model learns hydrological patterns beyond historical averages with theory-guided AI, delivering catchment-specific insights that help operators manage extremes, minimise spills, optimise generation timing, and improve trading accuracy.

“Sustainable hydropower isn't just about building new capacity – it’s about operating existing assets as intelligently as possible,” said Matt Elgin, European Lead & Senior Account Executive, Upstream Tech. “Better inflow forecasting directly reduces spills, improves generation efficiency, and helps operators manage safety and flood and trading risks. I'm proud to work on technology that contributes to the renewable transition in a practical, measurable way, and joining IHA feels like a natural home for that work.”

Eddie Rich, CEO of the International Hydropower Association, added: “We are delighted to welcome Upstream Tech to the IHA community. Their AI-driven HydroForecast tool represents an exciting step forward in the digitalisation and modernisation of hydropower. Harnessing artificial intelligence will be key to optimising performance, improving system flexibility, and supporting more sustainable hydropower operations. We look forward to providing a platform for the industry to learn from their innovation and expertise.”

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