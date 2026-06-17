CeraPhi Energy progresses Kirby Misperton geothermal Heat Network project

CeraPhi Energy has announced the continued development of the Kirby Misperton Heat Network project, a low-carbon heating initiative that will repurpose wells on its KMA wellsite to supply sustainable geothermal heat to the village through a new ambient heat network. The project has received support through the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority Carbon Negative Challenge Fund, which supports innovative low-carbon initiatives across the region.

The project will utilise the KM8 well, a repurposed hydrocarbon well that has been operating as a geothermal demonstrator since 2023. The well will serve as the primary heat source for the proposed network, providing deep geothermal heat at high temperatures through an ambient loop for local use.

By reusing existing infrastructure, the project showcases a practical example of circular economy principles in action, offering a more cost-effective and lower-impact approach to geothermal deployment compared with developing entirely new infrastructure.

The first phase of the heat network is expected to serve a combination of residential and commercial buildings within the village of Kirby Misperton and Flamingo Land, including key anchor loads that can support early network operation and future expansion via a 1.4 km network, eventually connecting over 100 residents to the heat network.

The network is being designed with future scalability in mind, enabling additional users to connect over time as demand grows. This phased delivery model is intended to support long-term expansion while managing project risk and encouraging community participation.

CeraPhi Energy is delivering the project in collaboration with local stakeholders, technical partners, and community representatives involved in the development of the heat network and customer engagement activities.

Once operational, the project is expected to support residents with energy security and resilience whilst significantly reducing carbon emissions associated with heating by replacing fossil fuel-based systems with renewable geothermal energy. The use of a locally sourced renewable heat supply also has the potential to provide greater long-term price stability and improved local energy resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuels.

In addition to commercial and environmental benefits, the project is expected to support regional green skills development and demonstrate how legacy oil and gas infrastructure can be successfully repurposed to support the UK’s wider net-zero ambitions.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: “We’ve got the landscape, the expertise and the ambition to go further than any other region in England and become the first carbon negative region by 2040.”

The project is due to commence immediately with engineering and design ongoing, moving to site work later in the year with customers to be fully connected to the network by December 2027.

Karl Farrow, CEO of CeraPhi Energy, added: “This project demonstrates how geothermal energy and repurposed infrastructure can support rural communities in transitioning toward resilient sustainable low-carbon heating. Kirby Misperton will become the blueprint for replicable sites we are developing across the UK.”

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