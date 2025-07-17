ANDRITZ to rehabilitate Mozambique’s largest hydropower plant

Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), Mozambique’s leading hydropower generation company, has awarded ANDRITZ a contract for the rehabilitation of the Cahora Bassa hydropower plant.

It is the largest hydropower plant in Mozambique and one of the largest in Africa. The order value for ANDRITZ is in the mid three-digit million-euro range. It was included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 4Q24.

Commissioned in 1975, the 2075 MW plant on the Zambezi River supplies more than half of Mozambique's electricity and exports significant amounts to neighbouring countries. HCB’s rehabilitation project, called REABSUL II, aims to enhance the efficiency, reliability, availability, and maintainability of the plant. The capacity of the turbines will be increased by more than 4% to 433 MW per unit.

ANDRITZ will supply five new state-of-the-art 480 MVA generators, five new Francis turbine runners, control and protection systems, and hydromechanical structures. The scope of the contract includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of the high-efficiency equipment, as well as installation, testing, and commissioning at the project site.

After three years of preparation work, during which the new equipment will be designed and manufactured and the site infrastructure prepared, Cahora Bassa’s generating units will be replaced one by one, while ensuring the stable and constant operation of the other units. This is a major challenge, especially for the rehabilitation of the common systems, and will also require thorough coordination with the rehabilitation of the Songo Converter Substation, which HCB will carry out in parallel.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!