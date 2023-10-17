Ormat and DEEP partner up on Canadian geothermal pilot

Ormat technologies and DEEP Earth Energy production are partnering up to launch Canada’s first 5 MW conventional geothermal power plant.

This remarkable project is milestone in Canada’s commitment to sustainable energy sources and environmental stewardship. Canada has long been recognised for its vast geothermal potential, yet this valuable resource has remained largely untapped until now. DEEP Earth Energy and Ormat Technologies are committed to a greener, more sustainable future.

Key highlights of the project include:

5MW Capacity: The pilot project boasts a 5MW capacity, providing clean energy to power homes and businesses while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sold to SaskPower under a 25 year contract.

Harnessing Natural Heat: Utilising the Earth’s natural heat reservoirs, this conventional geothermal plant represents a new era in renewable energy technology, offering a consistent and sustainable source of electricity.

Job Creation: The project has created numerous job opportunities in the local community, stimulating economic growth and enhancing the region’s prosperity.

Environmental Benefits: By producing clean energy, this geothermal plant will reduce Canada’s reliance on fossil fuels and help combat climate change by cutting carbon emissions.

Local Partnerships: DEEP Earth Energy has collaborated with local businesses, government agencies, and environmental organizations to ensure the project’s success while aligning with Canada’s sustainability goals.

“We are grateful to have such a strong and committed partner as DEEP prepares to become Canada’s first commercial conventional geothermal power producer. Together, we will revolutionise sedimentary geothermal power, incorporating DEEP’S first-in-the-world horizontal well design and Ormat’s ORC power generation equipment. This is a transformative step forward in Canada’s decarbonisation strategy,” stated Kirsten Marcia, DEEP Earth Energy’s President and CEO.

Ormat Technologies is proud to deliver new state-of-the-art equipment to help bring clean power to the grid.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the esteemed DEEP team for affording us the privilege to participate in the geothermal revolution sweeping across Canada. It is with great honour that we find ourselves at the forefront of this pivotal transformation in the Canadian energy landscape. As we move forward, let it be known that this is just the beginning,” added Ran Reshef, Vice President, International Sales, Ormat Technologies.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..