Ormat and DEEP partner up on Canadian geothermal pilot
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Ormat technologies and DEEP Earth Energy production are partnering up to launch Canada’s first 5 MW conventional geothermal power plant.
This remarkable project is milestone in Canada’s commitment to sustainable energy sources and environmental stewardship. Canada has long been recognised for its vast geothermal potential, yet this valuable resource has remained largely untapped until now. DEEP Earth Energy and Ormat Technologies are committed to a greener, more sustainable future.
Key highlights of the project include:
“We are grateful to have such a strong and committed partner as DEEP prepares to become Canada’s first commercial conventional geothermal power producer. Together, we will revolutionise sedimentary geothermal power, incorporating DEEP’S first-in-the-world horizontal well design and Ormat’s ORC power generation equipment. This is a transformative step forward in Canada’s decarbonisation strategy,” stated Kirsten Marcia, DEEP Earth Energy’s President and CEO.
Ormat Technologies is proud to deliver new state-of-the-art equipment to help bring clean power to the grid.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to the esteemed DEEP team for affording us the privilege to participate in the geothermal revolution sweeping across Canada. It is with great honour that we find ourselves at the forefront of this pivotal transformation in the Canadian energy landscape. As we move forward, let it be known that this is just the beginning,” added Ran Reshef, Vice President, International Sales, Ormat Technologies.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/other-renewables/17102023/ormat-and-deep-partner-up-on-canadian-geothermal-pilot/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
Harmony energises UK energy storage project
Harmony Energy Income Trust plc has successfully energised the 99 MW / 198 MWh Bumpers Battery Energy Storage System project in Buckinghamshire, the UK.