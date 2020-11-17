Turboden signs order with E.ON for geothermal power plant

Turboden, an Italian company, signed an order with E.ON Business Solutions for a 4 MWe binary system in Kirchweidach, Germany for the final customer FG Geothermie GmbH.

The 4 MWe ORC turbogenerator will exploit geothermal brine from deep geothermal wells, to produce power that the German Company FG Geothermie GmbH will sell to the local grid. The saving of CO 2 emissions per year is estimated to be approximately 13 850 tpy.

The Kirchweidach plant confirms Turboden’s design and manufacturing approach to the binary plants in the region: thanks to the high permeability, the deep geothermal reservoir is used to produce power with zero CO 2 emissions because of the full reinjection of the brine.

The low-temperature geothermal plant in Kirchweidach benefits also from the optimised process designed by Turboden: a two-level ORC cycle feeding a single turbine. “As demonstrated by the Holzkirchen plant, this is not only a cost-effective and proven solution, but also a way to increase the overall isentropic efficiency of the expander. The plant is already capable to be connected to a district heating, according to the future expansion plans of the project” Joseph Bonafin – Sales & Business Development Manager Geothermal Turboden S.p.A.