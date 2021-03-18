Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine sign green ammonia MoU

Aquamarine is developing a large scale green ammonia facility to be constructed in multiple stages. In the first stage of the project, the proposed facility will use Topsoe’s proprietary solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOEC) to produce green hydrogen from 100 MW of renewable electricity. The hydrogen will be further processed into 300 tpd of green ammonia, also using Topsoe technology. The produced ammonia can be used as a green marine fuel or as fertilizer.

“We look forward to our partnership with Aquamarine on our SOEC and ammonia technology. Driven by our vision to be recognised as the global leader in carbon reduction emission technologies by 2024, we are excited by our low-carbon solutions and attractiveness for our customers. This project is innovative in both its use of cutting-edge technology and its scale and will lead the way,” said Amy Hebert, Chief Commercial Officer, Topsoe.

Topsoe is already engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and green fuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the one of the world’s largest ammonia loops (1.2 million tpy) delivered by Topsoe. With the SOEC technology and decades of experience as a technology provider within ammonia, methanol, gasoline, jet-fuel, diesel, and hydrogen, Topsoe is one of the very few companies that can deliver insights, technology and catalysts along the entire value chain for next-generation fuels and chemicals.

Aquamarine will develop the project and seek relevant permits for the project, which will be located in northern Germany close to existing offshore wind farms, where the product can be sold to the marine shipping industry.

“We are delighted to be working with Haldor Topsoe toward the commercial application on its cutting edge SOEC technology to bring green products to market as part of the global move toward decarbonisation. We expect to be soon announcing other partners who will be joining the effort, as we move forward to build HydrGEN into a global green hydrogen products leader,” said Joel H. Moser, Founder and CEO at Aquamarine.

Facts about the facility

The facility’s electrolysis unit will have a 100 MW capacity.

The product will be green hydrogen to be fully converted to green ammonia – 300 tpd.

The technology will be Topsoe’s proprietary high-temperature electrolysis SOEC technology offering up to 30% larger green hydrogen output compared to standard technology such as PEM and alkaline electrolysis.

Subject to a final investment decision, the facility is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

