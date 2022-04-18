Wood provides conceptual engineering for green hydrogen project

Wood, a global consulting and engineering company, will provide conceptual engineering for Total Eren’s H2 Magallanes Project, a large scale green hydrogen production facility, to be located in the commune of San Gregorio, in the Magallanes region, Southern Chile.

Wood’s scope covers the development of a complete off-grid integrated energy complex to produce ammonia from green hydrogen – avoiding up to 5 million tpy of CO 2 . The engineering package will include up to 10 GW of installed wind capacity, coupled with up to 8 GW of electrolysis capacity, a desalination plant, an ammonia (NH 3 ) plant, power transmission and backup, and port facilities to transport the green ammonia to national and international markets.

In the frame of the project, in November 2021 Total Eren signed a collaboration agreement with the University of Magallanes (the UMAG).

Wood’s studies will provide ground for Total Eren and the UMAG to deliver precise environmental impact assessments and risk analysis surrounding the H2 Magallanes Project, in accordance with the high environmental and social standards defined by the Chilean authorities.

Thomas Grell, President of Renewable Energy & Power at Wood, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by such a renowned renewable energy player like Total Eren to work on the H2 Magallanes Project. This highly pioneering and innovative project represents the significant investment needed to realise not only the future of green hydrogen production but the potential of green ammonia, which is vital for ensuring sustainable food production, and an alternative clean fuel source in accelerating the energy transition.

“This contract signals our continued growth in the region and our determination to realise the bold ambitions shared by both our client and Chile. Our ability to provide integrated energy solutions and optimise the design of such projects from inception demonstrates clearly we are a true energy transition partner as we strive to overcome the challenges our clients, sectors and communities face.”

With some of the best solar and wind resources in the world, Chile features among the most promising countries to develop competitive green hydrogen. The project ties in with Chile’s ambition to feature among global leaders in the production of green hydrogen via electrolysis, with a target of 25 GW by 2030.

