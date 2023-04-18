Fervo Energy announces investment from Devon Energy

Fervo Energy, a next-generation leader in geothermal technology, has announced a US$10 million strategic investment from Devon Energy Corp. (DVN). The investment initiates a partnership between two technical leaders and applies Devon’s 50-plus years of innovation in oil and gas to Fervo’s advanced geothermal capabilities.

Fervo is the first geothermal company to successfully drill and complete a horizontal well pair for commercial geothermal production – leveraging technologies, skills and processes pioneered by Devon for oil and gas production.

“We are thrilled to have Devon as a partner,” said Tim Latimer, Co-Founder and CEO of Fervo. “Devon is a technology leader with historic and unparalleled expertise in drilling and completing wells. We expect this partnership will help unlock further potential for geothermal as the primary 24/7 renewable energy source.”

Fervo applies horizontal drilling, multi-stage well completion, and distributed fibre optic sensing to geothermal reservoir development, delivering higher reliability on projects. Fervo’s approach makes geothermal power accessible in far more places than before and dramatically increases its potential as a widespread energy source.

“We are excited about this partnership with Fervo, an innovator and leader in the enhanced geothermal space,” added David Harris, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Executive Vice President at Devon. “This investment is a good match for Devon’s new energy ventures strategy.”

