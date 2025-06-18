Jordkraft joins UK-funded consortium to test geothermal production in Ukraine

Jordkraft Energy AB has been selected as a core industrial partner in a new consortium under the UK government’s Innovate Ukraine II initiative. The project aims to technically validate next-generation geothermal energy technology from hot dry rock wells in Western Ukraine. In a time when Ukraine is striving to strengthen its energy independence and resilience, geothermal energy offers a domestic, secure, and sustainable alternative to imported fossil fuels.

With the tender application led by Getech, a leading locator of the energy and mineral resources essential for the world's energy transition, and UGV (part of the Naftogaz Group), the consortium also includes academic and industry partners from the UK, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania. Jordkraft’s focus is on developing closed-loop geothermal systems in sedimentary rock formations, enabling reliable, zero-emission, 24/7/365-electricity generation independent of weather or grid infrastructure.

The project is co-funded by the UK government with a total budget of £1.41 million over a 24-month period. The outcome of the grant application is expected during summer 2025.

The consortium will test Jordkraft’s proprietary, patent-pending technology, key to Jordkraft’s 5 MW modular geothermal power units. The company already collab-orates with researchers at Sweden’s Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Sigma Technology Insight Solutions, and Jernbro Industrial Services. Jordkraft is also seeking support from the Swedish Energy Agency's “Industriklivet’ programme.

“Joining this consortium marks’a major breakthrough for us. Ukraine holds vast geothermal potential, and we see an important role for our technology in strengthening energy independence, security and supporting sustainable reconstruction,” said Jessica Friberg, CEO and co-founder of Jordkraft.

The project has identified promising test sites in the Transcarpathian region, where the geology, similar to Sweden but with shallower heat reservoirs, offers ideal conditions for demonstrating the feasibility of deep, closed-loop geothermal systems in hard rock. The pilot aims to validate this as a scalable, secure baseload solution for Eastern Europe.

“We’re excited to be part of this strong, multi-national consortium bidding for this important opportunity. It closely aligns with our global geothermal sweet-spotting expertise and our core strengths in gravity and magnetic data processing and geoscience interpretation. Regardless of the tender outcome, this collaboration is already proving valuable – enabling us to exchange knowledge, build new relationships and expand our network. We look forward to the results and the potential to further advance geothermal’s role in the global energy mix,” added Max Brouwers, Chief Business Development Officer of Getech.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.