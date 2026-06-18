African Development Bank Group approves additional funding for Thwake dam

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved €68.39 million in additional financing to secure the completion and long-term sustainability of Kenya’s Thwake Multipurpose Water Development Program Phase I, a flagship initiative under the nation’s Vision 2030 strategic plan.

With construction now approximately 90% complete, this approved financing will guarantee the safe delivery of the project to its full design specifications, realising its intended economic and social benefits.

The original Phase I project costs, approved in 2013, included a US$96.22-million financing package from the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional window. The additional financing package comprises a €64.20 million loan from the African Development Bank and €4.2 million from the African Development Fund, alongside €15 million in counterpart funding from the government of Kenya.

The Thwake project is designed to significantly strengthen water security and bolster resilience in the semi-arid lower-eastern counties of Kitui and Makueni. It will supply up to 150 000 m3 of clean water daily to 1.3 million people, support irrigation covering 40 000 ha. and generate 20 MW of renewable hydropower.

These resources will finance vital engineering refinements and safety enhancements, including raising the dam height, strengthening foundations, and constructing two supplementary saddle dams. Implementing these measures will ensure long-term resilience, operational reliability, and strategic value of this critical infrastructure asset.

“This financing is about completing a strategic national asset and ensuring it delivers fully on its promise,” said Alex Mubiru, Director General for East Africa at the African Development Bank Group. “With the project already at an advanced stage, our focus is on safeguarding the integrity of the investment, strengthening technical design, and ensuring that communities realise the full benefits in water security, food production, and clean energy.”

Beyond infrastructure delivery, the project uplifts the Athi River catchment located in Kenya’s southern region, by lowering flood risks, upgrading sanitation and boosting livelihoods. Construction has already generated inclusive jobs for youth and women while augmenting local schools, healthcare, and water facilities.

Looking ahead, Thwake will contribute to a substantial increase in Kenya’s national water reserves, catalyse agricultural productivity, accelerate access to renewable energy, and advance public health.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2028.

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