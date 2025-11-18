GEDF joins IHA to advance hydropower and clean energy development in Georgia

The JSC Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA), strengthening Georgia’s voice within the global hydropower community and underlining the country’s commitment to sustainable clean energy.

Established in 2010 by Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and headquartered in Tbilisi, GEDF plays a central role in unlocking the nation’s significant renewable energy potential. Georgia is rich in hydropower resources and is also home to promising opportunities in wind, solar, biomass, and geothermal energy.

GEDF’s mission is to facilitate the development of this potential by attracting investment, preparing high-quality projects and ensuring their effective implementation.

The fund’s diversified portfolio spans hydropower, wind, and solar projects at various stages of development. Its track record includes major national milestones such as the 108 MW Dariali hydropower plant; one of the largest recently developed power projects in the country and the 20.7 MW Qartli wind project – Georgia’s first (and so far, only) operational wind farm.

GEDF is the second entity in Georgia, after TBC Bank, to receive accreditation from the Green Climate Fund, underscoring its strong capacity in climate-aligned project development.

Vladimer Dzneladze, Director, JSC Georgian Energy Development Fund, responded: “Sustainable hydropower offers a win-win solution. It provides clean, renewable energy whilst contributing to environmental protection, economic growth, and energy security. However, it’s important to consider the environmental and social impacts of hydropower projects, as poorly managed projects can harm ecosystems and communities. This is why sustainability in hydropower development is so important; ensuring it delivers long-term benefits without compromising the natural environment or social well-being.”

Eddie Rich, CEO, International Hydropower Association, added: “We are delighted to welcome GEDF to IHA’s global network. Their renewable expertise – spanning hydropower, wind, and solar – brings valuable perspective to our international community. We look forward to supporting GEDF as they continue to shape a sustainable energy future for Georgia and contribute to global climate and development goals.”

