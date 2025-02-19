Wood to deliver engineering for major European green hydrogen facility

Wood, a global specialist in consulting and engineering, has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) scope for the Zeevok hydrogen facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The hydrogen plant will be powered by offshore wind and floating offshore solar from the Zeevonk offshore developments.

The Zeevonk project is a joint venture between Vattenfall, a European energy company, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments. The venture will be conducted through CIP’s energy transition fund. This initiative will advance Vattenfall’s net zero emissions goals and play a role in advancing Europe towards its target of meeting net zero emissions by 2050.

The facility will be designed to reach peak consumption and, once complete, the produced hydrogen will be transported via pipeline to the nearby hydrogen grid, Hydrogen Network Rotterdam. This network is the first phase of the new Dutch hydrogen infrastructure centred in the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe’s most significant energy ports.

Gerry Traynor, President of Projects Eastern Hemisphere at Wood, responded: “We are thrilled to deliver this next phase of the energy system at Zeevonk, applying our expertise in large-scale green hydrogen projects, which are crucial to the world’s energy transition.

He continued: “Wood is delivering a design that maximises value engineering and applies our operability knowledge, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective solution. Our role in delivering this project highlights a commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions and driving forward the accessibility and scalability of low-emission energy sources around the globe.”

Claus Vissing-Jørgensen, Project Director at Zeevonk, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Wood to bring our hydrogen vision to life in the Netherlands. The awarding of our FEED represents a milestone for our large-scale hydrogen plant planned in the Maasvlakte area. Over the next 10 months, the FEED will provide detailed cost estimates and lay the groundwork for our upcoming EPC tender process, expected in 2Q25.”

This marks Wood’s third project with CIP. Wood was selected as owner’s engineer for their Coalburn storage project in Scotland, which is set to be Europe’s largest battery storage unit. Additionally, Wood is the engineering services provider for CIP’s green hydrogen Catalina project in Spain.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.