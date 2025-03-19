12 Scottish businesses chosen for F4OR

12 businesses in the North East of Scotland targeting success in the offshore renewable energy market have been selected for the Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) supply chain support programme. The programme is open to companies looking to break into the offshore renewable energy sector, scale up an existing presence in the industry, or make the transition to renewables from other sectors, such as oil and gas.

F4OR is delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, and has supported more than 150 companies over the last five years who have, on average, experienced an increase in turnover of 28% as a result of securing new contracts and many have gone on to become market-leading suppliers to the offshore wind sector.

This fifth regional F4OR programme, which has been funded and supported by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ ltd) was open exclusively to North East-Scotland based businesses – and will involve enterprises based in Aberdeen, Dyce, and Bridge of Don. Their fields of expertise range from engineering, surveying, marine geophysics, offshore inspection, project management, and digital solutions to equipment hire, industrial consumables, and non-weld piping.

Dr Davood Sabaei, F4OR Project Manager at ORE Catapult, said: “The North East of Scotland is home to a wealth of skills and expertise honed servicing the UK and international energy markets. We are therefore pleased to welcome this new cohort of ambitious companies who have set their sights on succeeding in the offshore renewable energy sector and becoming part of a world-class supply chain.

“Over the next 18 months of this rigorous programme, they will work with our network of specialist advisers, receiving tailored support to help them enter the offshore renewable energy supply chain and win business. All companies selected to take part have identified offshore renewable energy as a strategic opportunity for growth.”

Freda Miller, Supply Chain Programme Manager at ETZ Ltd, added: “ETZ Ltd is proud to support a fifth cohort of companies from the North East of Scotland on the F4OR programme, helping them build the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in offshore renewables. This programme equips companies with the practical tools and insights to secure opportunities in this growing sector, strengthening the region’s role as a clean energy catalyst.”

David Scalley, Managing Director at AJT Engineering Ltd, commented: “Our participation in the F4OR North East Scotland programme has been transformative for AJT Engineering’s business operations. The structured approach provided by ORE Catapult delivered invaluable insights into the specific requirements of the off-shore renewables sector and helped us identify strategic improvements to our processes and capabilities.

“We’ve implemented more robust quality management systems and enhanced our understanding of the offshore wind supply chain. This has directly translated into new business opportunities and stronger relationships with key industry players in the renewables sector.

“For companies in the new cohort, I would strongly encourage full engagement with the programme. The expert guidance, industry connections, and structured improvement pathway have proven invaluable for AJT Engineering as we navigate the energy transition. Programmes like F4OR are essential for businesses looking to diversify and succeed in the rapidly expanding offshore renewables market.”

F4OR is a key part of ETZ Ltd’s Pathway and Challenge Fund support initiative, which includes delivery of capital investment grants to help North East Scotland energy supply chain companies achieve their low carbon business ambitions.

F4OR is a 12 – 18 month programme, designed alongside industry experts, which has experienced widespread success across the UK since its launch in 2019. F4OR programmes have been delivered in the North East of Scotland, North East of England, Caithness and Orkney, The Scottish Islands and coastal communities, East Anglia and Suffolk, alongside national programmes run across Scotland and the wider UK.

F4OR North East Scotland company Business Location GoreVega Ltd Engineering consultancy Aberdeen Appetite as Business (trading as Appetite) Sustainable digital solutions to help companies to accelerate and transform their business Bridge of Don Centurion UK Rentals & Services Holdings Ltd Providing portable hire camps and modular buildings designed for rapid deployment Dyce, Aberdeen AISUS Offshore Ltd Offshore inspection services specialists, pioneering advanced inspection technology for the energy industry Bridge of Don Ternan Energy Ltd Marine geophysics, geotechnics, and foundation engineering experts Aberdeen AMS Global Group Consultants providing surveyors and marine professionals to the oil and gas sector Aberdeen GS-Hydro Non-welded piping solutions for marine, offshore, and land-based industries Aberdeen PDi Ltd (Protect Development International) Providing project management, subsea, and topsides engineering consultancy and technical secondment services to the energy sector Aberdeen Grampian Fasteners Specialist provider of industrial consumables including fasteners, fixings, hand tools, and workwear Aberdeen Hydrus Energy Engineering Ltd Specialists delivering design and engineering, subsea, manufacturing, offshore and marine, test and assembly, installation and commissioning services Brechin HPR ROV Ltd Specialist remotely operated vehicle inspection company providing services to the offshore oil and gas and renewables industry, to provide high-performance robotics at depth Inverurie Specialist Valves Services Specialists in supply testing, repair, reconfiguration, design, maintenance and inspection of topside and subsea valves, actuators, and ancillary equipment Westhil Aberdeenshire

