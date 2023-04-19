SunHydrogen, Inc, the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, has achieved a key photovoltage milestone that it believes will position its technology as one of the most cost-effective green hydrogen production methods available.

The SunHydrogen panel is currently the only self-contained nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation device of its kind that utilises the sun’s energy to split water molecules into high-purity green hydrogen and oxygen. Since the unveiling of SunHydrogen’s largest prototype model to-date, the company continues to make significant strides in the development of its nanoparticle-based semiconductor units.

SunHydrogen’s single-junction semiconductor units can now generate an open circuit photovoltage of over 0.9 V, and when combined as two junctions, they can reliably generate over 1.8 V. Additionally, with a single junction, they have attained photocurrent densities as high as 13.2 mA/cm2 per substrate. The above results have been achieved at a scale of 25 cm2 per substrate, the same scale as the substrates used in the company’s most recent 1.5 ft2 prototype panel.

“Our recent accomplishments are highly significant as they confirm that we have consistently reached the required operating voltages necessary to run hydrogen generators solely using the sun’s energy,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Syed Mubeen. “This progress brings us closer to achieving commercially viable solar-to-hydrogen efficiency targets. However, to attain this goal, we would require a second junction unit capable of producing photocurrent densities similar to or higher than our first junction, which we are currently working toward.”

Achieving photovoltages over 1.5 V using inexpensive semiconductors is a feat that has long eluded the industry. While commercially available high-voltage tandem solar cells are expensive and require very high solar concentration systems, SunHydrogen’s approach uses only inexpensive semiconducting material and does not require high solar concentrators, substantially reducing manufacturing and operational complexity and cost.

“Our recent success is further confirmation that we are on the right track toward achieving our overarching goal of delivering the most affordable green hydrogen solution,” added SunHydrogen’s CEO, Tim Young. “Our team is currently pursuing multiple approaches to further bolster our operational photocurrent densities, maximising solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and moving us one step closer to bringing our vision to fruition.”

