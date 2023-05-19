Masdar to develop clean energy in Uzbekistan

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies, has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy (MoE) and the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade (MIIT) to develop over 2 GW of solar and wind projects and 500 MWh of battery energy storage at multiple sites across the Central Asian country.

The development represents deepening relations between the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse and Uzbekistan, which aims to achieve 25% of its energy mix from renewables by 2030. The Central Asian nation, abundant in wind and sunshine, is a key strategic destination for Masdar. Uzbekistan plans to achieve 7 GW of solar and 5 GW of wind capacity by the end of the decade.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President-Designate, said: “The UAE is fully committed to supporting countries to decarbonise. Uzbekistan is a key strategic partner, and we continue to work together to deliver renewable energy projects that power homes and businesses, while crucially cutting emissions. The world needs to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to reach the goals set out in the Paris Agreement. As we prepare to host COP28 in the UAE, we believe ambitious partnerships with countries like Uzbekistan are vital in helping to meet this target.”

The JDA was jointly signed by Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sarvar Khamidov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar. The signing ceremony was held in Uzbekistan on 17 May 2023.

Al Ramahi added: “We are making history together in Uzbekistan. Our agreement to develop 2 GW of solar and expand into 500 MWh of battery storage, marks an exciting new chapter in Masdar and Uzbekistan’s shared journey. Uzbekistan is a key partner and Masdar is proud to support its ambitious renewable energy goals.”

