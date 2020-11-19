Siemens Energy to supply gas turbines for German climate neutral power project

Siemens Energy is supplying two cutting-edge gas turbine packages for the Leipzig Süd district heating power plant in Germany.

The new plant will contribute to the decarbonisation of the power supply in two ways: First, the investment will make Stadtwerke Leipzig independent of district heat from the Lippendorf lignite-fired power plant. Secondly, the plant is expected to operate with 30 to 50% green hydrogen only a few years after start of commercial operation. The long-term goal is to operate the facility with 100 % hydrogen. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2022.

The new gas power plant with combined heat and power technology will be built on Stadtwerke Leipzig’s existing site on Bornaische Strasse and produce electricity and district heat for the city. It will have an electrical capacity of approximately 125 MW and a thermal capacity of around 163 MW. The plant’s maximum fuel efficiency will be 93%, thanks to the district heat production.

The order from Stadtwerke Leipzig covers the supply of two SGT-800 gas turbines, each with a maximum efficiency of 41%. The turbines are expected to be fired with natural gas, starting in late 2022, and be successively converted to the combustion of ever greater proportions of hydrogen. The long-term goal is to operate the plant with 100% green hydrogen, which can be produced from wind or solar energy by electrolysis. This will permit completely CO 2 -free and climate-neutral plant operation.

Siemens Energy will provide two SGT-800 gas turbine packages, including two SGen-100A generators. The scope of supply includes a SIESTART battery solution, which ensures that the plant can perform a black start. As a result, the power plant can start up on its own without an external power supply in the unlikely event of a widespread blackout. Siemens Energy will also install and commission the equipment.