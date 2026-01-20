NKT awarded SSEN Transmission’s largest contract for subsea cable projects

SSEN Transmission has awarded one of the leading global cable manufacturers, NKT, major contracts to manufacture and install the 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables for two key subsea cable links: one linking Spittal in Caithness and Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and the other proposed to connect the Western Isles to the Scottish mainland.

This milestone builds on the work that NKT and SSEN Transmission have carried out together previously, notably on the Caithness to Moray and Shetland subsea cable links.

The contracts – which, when combined, represent the single biggest contract award that SSEN Transmission has ever issued – at a value of €2 billion – cover the design, production, and installation of both onshore and subsea cable systems for the two critical national infrastructure projects.

This latest milestone on two of SSEN Transmission’s key projects in the north of Scotland demonstrates the commitment of the business to delivering meaningful social value alongside critical infrastructure. At the end of 2025, SSEN Transmission became the first business to sign the Highland Social Value Charter, committing to a comprehensive set of socio-economic benefits for communities across the Highlands as part of its £22 billion+ investment programme.

Under the charter – which sets out expectations for infrastructure developers to maximise local economic opportunities and inclusive growth – SSEN Transmission has pledged to deliver significant local contracts, investment in roads and bridges, support for housing development, community benefit funding, a net gain in biodiversity and more.

The proposed Western Isles link will enable export of renewable power from island generation to the mainland grid, and vice-versa, while the Spittal to Peterhead link will form a strategic transmission corridor for energy flow across the north of Scotland. Together, these projects are part of SSEN Transmission’s broader £22 billion+ investment programme, designed to upgrade the transmission system across the north of Scotland, helping to deliver energy security and clean power targets.

NKT have a strong track record in manufacturing and installing HVDC cables globally, as well as delivery experience in the UK. With this contract award, the company and SSEN Transmission reaffirm their shared commitment to delivering on the UK’s clean energy ambitions and laying the foundation for reliable, large scale renewable power transmission across the country.

Claes Westerlind, President and CEO of NKT, commented: “We are pleased to have signed the final contracts for these two Scottish transmission links with SSEN Transmission. This milestone reinforces our strong position in the UK market and reflects our commitment to strengthening the cable infrastructure supporting the region’s transition to renewable energy. We will continue our excellent collaboration with SSEN Transmission, while also strengthening our corporate footprint by creating local jobs and building partnerships with UK suppliers.”

Sandy Mactaggart, SSEN Transmission’s Director of Offshore Delivery, added: “Awarding these contracts marks another major step forward in delivering the critical subsea links needed to unlock Scotland’s clean energy potential. This is the largest contract award in SSEN Transmission’s history, underlining both the scale of the challenge ahead and the scale of our commitment to delivering the infrastructure our energy system needs. Our long-standing partnership with NKT gives us confidence in delivering these complex projects to the highest standards, while ensuring that the benefits are felt locally through jobs, investment, and opportunities for communities across the north of Scotland. As we move into the construction phase, we remain firmly focused on delivering the infrastructure that will help secure a cleaner, more resilient energy future for homes and businesses across Great Britain.”

Ronnie Fleming, SSE’s Chief Procurement Officer, concluded: “This award represents one of the most significant procurement exercises SSE has ever undertaken, reflecting both the scale and complexity of the infrastructure required to deliver the UK’s net zero ambition. Securing NKT through a highly competitive process ensures we have the right capability, quality, and value in place to deliver these critical HVDC links. It is a clear demonstration of how our sector-leading procurement strategy and investment in supplier relationships is enabling major national infrastructure while building resilience in this critical element of the supply chain.”

