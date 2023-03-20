Baker Hughes joins forces with Egg Geo

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and Egg Geo, an engineering feasibility and network design of geothermal heating projects company, are working together to develop and deliver global geothermal district heating and waste heat recovery projects.

This collaboration delivers a new integrated solution for geothermal projects from conception to delivery, leveraging Egg Geo’s expertise and experience while highlighting the technology and equipment expertise which Baker Hughes is known for.

“Baker Hughes is excited to announce this strategic supply agreement with Egg Geo, which represents an exciting step toward the growth and expansion of baseload, domestic heating and cooling from geothermal resources. Their vast experience in thermal network feasibility and engineering design combined with our integrated portfolio of geothermal technologies creates a new streamlined solution for baseload geothermal heating to communities, campuses, governments and beyond,” said Ajit Menon, Baker Hughes VP Geothermal.

