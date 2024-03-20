RWE acquires land option for UK green hydrogen project

RWE is progressing with plans for a green hydrogen plant, in one of its core development areas Teeside: announcing it has acquired a significant land option at Wilton International.

The company is developing opportunities for a large-scale green hydrogen production plant at the site with an initial size of up to 260MWe electrolyser and the ability to produce up to 5 tphr of green hydrogen.

The secured development land is in the heart of the Teeside Industrial area which is part of the wider East Coast Cluster. The land is next to industrial energy users and near planned hydrogen pipelines that could provide green hydrogen to support the industrial decarbonisation of the region. Teeside is committed to playing a vital role in helping the UK achieve its 2050 net zero ambitions by becoming one of the world’s first decarbonised industrial clusters through the production, consumption, and export of low carbon hydrogen. “This is a really significant step towards RWE’s ambitions for the production of green hydrogen in Teeside. We have secured land and have already completed feasibility and initial environmental studies with an aim to be operational by 2028. Detailed discussions with potential industrial customers have started, exploring ways the hydrogen produced can help them to decarbonise. It’s an exciting project and we are motivated by the prospect of bringing major green investment to the region,” said Tom Glover, RWE UK Country Chair.

“Here in Teeside we know that there’s huge potential for new investment and jobs by grasping opportunities in industries of the future like green hydrogen, so it’s fantastic to see RWE’s investment in the Teeside Freeport taking a significant step forward,” commented Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen. “This project means another big name coming to Teeside to produce more clean homegrown energy and crucially more good-quality, well-paid jobs for local people. It just goes to show that all of our hard work in recent years is paying off with more investment, more jobs and more opportunities for local people to build a life and a career right here on Teeside.”

Teeside and the UK East Coast areas are important to RWE, operating its Triton Knoll and Humber Gateway offshore wind farms from its Grimsby Hub Operations & Maintenance facility. The company is also constructing the 1.4 gigawatts (GW) Sofia offshore wind farm and developing two Dogger Bank South offshore wind projects. Onshore, RWE also operates many wind farms in the region and is developing several solar projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.

https://issuu.com/palladianpublications/docs/energyglobal_spring_2024/6/?fr=sMzU2YjY5ODI4Mzg