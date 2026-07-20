ANDRITZ to supply pump turbine for pumped storage modernisation project in France

Électricité de France (EDF) has awarded ANDRITZ a contract to supply a new pump turbine and associated equipment for the Vouglans/Saut-Mortier pumped storage project in the French Jura region. The project will increase energy storage capacity, enhance grid stability, and support the integration of renewable energy sources.

The order has a value in the lower double-digit million-euro range and is included in ANDRITZ's order intake for 2Q26.

The project will transform the existing hydropower cascade on the Ain River into a three-basin system linking the Coiselet, Saut-Mortier, and Vouglans reservoirs. During periods of low electricity demand, water will be pumped upstream for storage and then released through the pump turbine to generate electricity during periods of peak demand, providing rapid renewable power and enhancing grid stability.

With the addition of the new pump turbine, the total output of Vouglans/Saut-Mortier will increase by around 80 – 85 MW, while energy storage capacity will expand from 50 GWh to 250 GWh. The project enables better use of the existing infrastructure and significantly increases the usable water volume, taking ecological and territorial requirements into account.

ANDRITZ will supply the 17 MW variable-speed pump turbine, including design, manufacturing, assembly, commissioning, and the turbine governor. Consortium partner, Ingeteam, will supply the motor generator and full power converter enabling variable-speed operation. Project execution is planned from 2026 to 2031.

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