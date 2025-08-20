Eco Wave Power awarded land use tender for Taiwan wave energy project

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading developer of onshore wave energy technology, has announced that its partner, I-KE International Ocean Energy Co. (I-KE), a subsidiary of Lian Tat Company, has been awarded the official land use tender from the Suao Port Company for the installation of a wave energy pilot station in Taiwan. This achievement marks the first time in Taiwan’s history that a commercial port area has been opened for wave power testing.

In line with Taiwan’s national energy transition policy, the Keelung Branch of Taiwan Port Corp. designated 6.75 ha. of the southern outer breakwater of Suao Port for wave energy testing. The area was divided into three test zones, A, B, and C, each measuring 2.25 ha.. Through a competitive selection process completed in July 2025, I-KE was awarded exclusive rights to Zone C, where it will work together with Eco Wave Power to deploy Taiwan’s first 100 kW onshore wave energy conversion unit, which was purchased under a turnkey sale agreement signed with Eco Wave Power in late 2024.

This tender award is a first-of-its-kind event in Taiwan, setting an important precedent for the country’s renewable energy sector. It directly supports Taiwan’s national renewable energy transition strategy and positions Suao Port as a demonstration hub for low-carbon, smart, and innovative green energy. Facing the Pacific Ocean, the site offers stable, representative wave conditions with strong potential for commercial scale wave power generation. The pilot project at Zone C is intended to serve as the foundation for a phased development roadmap, expanding to 20 MW in the medium term and potentially up to 400 MW of capacity across Taiwan’s coastline.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, stated: “This tender award represents a groundbreaking moment for Eco Wave Power and for Taiwan. It is not only our entry point into the Asian market but also the first time that a Taiwanese port has been allocated for wave energy testing. With I-KE and Lian Tat as strong local partners, we are confident that this project will demonstrate the commercial viability of wave energy and pave the way for large scale deployment.”

CY Huang, Chairman of Lian Tat Company, added: “Being selected through a competitive process by Taiwan Port Corporation is a great honour. It validates the strength of Eco Wave Power’s technology and Taiwan’s readiness to embrace marine renewables. We look forward to establishing Suao Port as a green energy demonstration site with global visibility.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!