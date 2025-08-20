Menter Môn Morlais awards Jones Bros £10 million contract

As a North Wales tidal energy scheme moves into its next phase, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has secured the £10 million contract to deliver the infrastructure work at Parc Cybi, Holyhead, from Menter Môn Morlais Ltd. The announcement follows the recent award of funding worth £9 million from the North Wales Growth Deal for the current phase of work, known as the Cydnerth Project.

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais, said: “This is great news for the local economy – and shows that Morlais is delivering on its promise to bring local benefits even before the first turbine is deployed at sea.”

“Jones Bros are a respected business who share our values in terms of local employment and ensuring the region’s young people have the opportunity to work and develop new skills right here in north Wales.

“Local benefit has been the key driver for Morlais from the start – this new contract reinforces this and demonstrates our commitment to deliver. Jones Bros have much experienced in renewable energy projects, so we’re pleased to partner with them again on a scheme which can make a real difference.”

With its headquarters in Ruthin, Jones Bros will undertake cabling work at the site, strengthening the grid connection ready for when Morlais becomes operational.

Eryl Roberts, Contracts Director for Jones Bros, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver the next phase of such an innovative renewable scheme like Morlais.

“We are passionate about making an impact through renewables and our team has a strong track record in projects like this across the UK, so to bring those skills to Anglesey is something we are once again looking forward to.

“As with all our projects, we will also provide opportunities to the local supply chain and apprentices, and we are excited to deliver this important scheme.”

Morlais is the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe and is also the largest tidal development run by a social enterprise. Once fully operational, it will generate up to 240 MW of clean electricity.

