AW-Energy joins Halliburton Labs Clean Energy Accelerator

AW-Energy has joined the Halliburton Labs Clean Energy Accelerator programme. All companies selected for the programme are aiming to deliver cleaner, affordable energy to power the future. AW-Energy is the first wave energy technology developer to be selected for the programme.

The announcement to join the Clean Energy Accelerator came after AW-Energy participated in Halliburton Labs Finalists Pitch Day in May 2022. As a programme participant, AW-Energy will gain access to a broad range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and mentorship to scale its business and to help achieve its strategic, operational, and financial milestones.

Christopher Ridgewell, CEO of AW-Energy, said: “We are excited to access Halliburton’s global network and engineering expertise. This support comes at a perfect time as we scale-up to complete our WaveFarm product.”

AW-Energy’s WaveRoller® Wave farms are one of the most advanced wave power technology solutions available in industry. The WaveFarm project is created by AW-Energy and funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund that creates an industrial package comprising the WaveRoller wave energy converters, WaveFarm infrastructure, logistics, lifecycle services, product documentation, and everything else that a customer needs to produce indigenous stable renewable energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.