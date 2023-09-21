Greenko joins IHA membership

Greenko is the latest company to join the International Hydropower Association’s (IHA) membership.

Greenko Group was founded in 2004 and develops and operates clean energy projects in India.

Its portfolio includes solar, wind, hydropower, and natural gas assets. Through these assets, the group generates and sells electricity to state utilities, private customers and other electricity transmission and trading companies. Greenko is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Greenko is one of the world’s leading energy transition and decarbonisation solutions companies, with an installed Renewable Energy capacity of 7.5 GW across wind, solar, and hydropower.

It plans to have projects of 50 GWh of storage operational by 2025. Additionally, another 50 GWh of storage are planned in the subsequent years taking total storage capacity to 100 GWh.

Greenko aims to be amongst the lowest cost producers of green hydrogen in the world. Greenko will establish electrolyser gigafactories capable of delivering 2 GW/y of electrolysers. Additionally, Greenko will establish green Ammonia production capacity of 3.1 million tpy within the next four years.

Greenko said: “With our attractive diversified and de-risked renewable power portfolio operating and utilising the latest efficient technologies, we will continue to demonstrate our execution capabilities to reach our vision to be the most admired independent power producer that will deliver gigawatts of clean energy at grid pari-ty.”

Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Greenko as IHA members. With huge ambitions across all renewables, especially pumped storage hydropower, they are paving the way for a clean, green, modern and affordable power system for all.”

