Verano Energy presents permit for Peruvian green hydrogen and ammonia project

Verano Energy has submitted the detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA-d) for a gigaproject focused on Hydrogen and Green Ammonia production.

The project, named 'Horizonte de Verano,' will be located in the Arequipa region and is one of the most advanced green e-fuel export initiatives in development in Latin America. It is poised to have a significant impact on reducing global carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, preventing the emission of 4 960 000 tpy CO 2 once fully operational. The project includes Hydrogen and Green Ammonia production with a solar generation capacity of up to 5.85 GWp across its five phases, representing nearly half of the country's current installed electric generation capacity.

The construction involves setting up a gigasolar park to supply energy to an electrolysis plant. This plant will utilise desalinated water processed on-site to produce hydrogen, subsequently converted into ammonia for maritime transport. This enables the use of green energy (e-fuels), contributing to a greener and cleaner planet.

"This project takes us to a larger scale. We are advancing with one of the most advanced green hydrogen gigaprojects in the region and possibly in the world. It signifies a radical shift to end the use of contaminating fuels and fertilizers, delivering a clean and sustainable solution to the planet," said Dylan Rudney, CEO of Verano Energy.

A Milestone in Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Industry

Entry for environmental assessment is a significant milestone for the renewable energy sector, positioning Verano Energy as a leader in renewable generation in Latin America. This marks the first EIA-d submitted in Peru for a gigaproject focused on hydrogen and green ammonia production in the country.

'Horizonte de Verano' is a pioneering gigaproject in the industry of green hydrogen and ammonia production – an emission-free, sustainable alternative with various applications, from agricultural fertilizers to fuels and chemicals. In the future, it could potentially replace oil and its derivatives, contributing to the decarbonisation of sectors such as transportation, energy, and petrochemicals.

"Thanks to the region’s world-leading solar radiation produced during the day and wind energy purchased from the grid at night, we will transform seawater into a 100% renewable and zero-carbon energy source," explained Erick Rojo, the project director. He emphasised the strong involvement of the local community in this initiative, which will be located in southern Peru and began development in July 2022.

Project Development

The project involves the development and operation of a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Arequipa, Peru, with terrestrial facilities located in the Majes district, Caylloma province. Additionally, a desalination plant, a terminal, and pipelines will be constructed on the coast in the Quilca district, Camaná province.

In its initial phase, 'Horizonte de Verano' will produce over 420 000 tpy of green ammonia, thanks to its installed solar generation capacity of 1500 MWp. In its complete phase, it will reach a production of 1.65 million tpy of green ammonia, with a total installed solar generation capacity of 5850 MWp. This production will be transported through a 26 km pipeline to the coast, where a maritime storage and distribution facility for green ammonia will be located.

"We have had the support of our environmental consultants, world-class strategic consultants, and the involved municipalities (Majes and Quilca)," added Rojo, noting that over 100 professionals have been working on various aspects of the project, from engineering to obtaining the environmental baseline.

All necessary permits for project construction are expected to be obtained by the 1H25. The first phase is set to commence operations in mid-2027, with the final phase starting in early 2032.

