Greenergy and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies agree joint study to develop green hydrogen

Greenergy and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have agreed terms for a joint pre-feasibility study on the development of a commercial scale hydrogen supply chain with the aim of shipping low-cost green hydrogen from Canada to the UK.

Hydrogenious’ proven and safe liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology enables hydrogen to be chemically bound to a thermal oil for safe storage and bulk shipping, leveraging the existing infrastructure for liquid fuels. Temporarily absorbed to the LOHC, the hydrogen can be transported and handled safely and easily in ports and in urban areas. On arrival and discharge at the import location, the hydrogen will then be released from the liquid carrier for delivery as pure green hydrogen to end users.

Greenergy’s access to large terminals is ideal for the importation, release, and distribution of hydrogen using the LOHC, with Navigator Thames already identified as a strategic location to meet expected demand for hydrogen in the South East of England. Greenergy’s distribution network and strong customer base will also enable delivery to a broad range of industrial and commercial customers across the UK.

Christian Flach, Chief Executive Officer of Greenergy, said: “Working with Hydrogenious is an important step in our strategy to offer cost-effective hydrogen to our customers using existing storage and delivery infrastructure. Delivering hydrogen is an important goal in supporting the energy transition.”

Dr Toralf Pohl, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, stated: “North America will soon be a key market for large scale clean hydrogen exports to Europe. The UK is committed to hydrogen consumption, and together with Greenergy, we will now be exploring the possibility of establishing a LOHC-based hydrogen supply chain, including constructing storage and release plant assets in Canada and the UK capable of handling more than 100 tpd of hydrogen, while leveraging the existing infrastructure for liquid fuels in ports with our LOHC technology.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.