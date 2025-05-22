ANDRITZ to supply equipment for Incir hydropower plant

ANDRITZ has secured a significant order from Limak Enerji Uretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., a subsidiary of Limak Renewable Energy, to supply electromechanical equipment for the new Incir hydropower plant in Türkiye.

The order has a value in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.

The turnkey ‘from water-to-wire’ contract encompasses the engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of two Francis turbine-generator sets including electromechanical equipment and an ECO-flow unit with a total installed plant capacity of 124 MW.

The project owner, Limak Renewable Energy, is one of Türkiye’s leading pure renewable energy companies, with a strong commitment to expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity. The Incir project supports Türkiye’s renewable energy strategy: The country has the largest installed hydropower capacity in Europe after Norway. With more projects presently in development, Türkiye is set to become the leading European country in clean energy, significantly contributing to a carbon-free future. Renewables account for 69 GW or 60% of the country's total installed capacity of 118 GW.

The turbine model, which has been extensively tested in ANDRITZ's own hydraulic laboratory, features one of the most efficient runner designs available. With a maximum head of 135 m and a rated speed of 300 rpm, each turbine will have a maximum output of about 57 MW, while the ECO-flow unit will contribute an additional 10 MW.

With this contract, ANDRITZ further strengthens its role in Türkiye’s green transition and deepens its long-standing partnership with Limak Renewable Energy. The order marks the culmination of more than 20 years of successful cooperation between the two companies.

