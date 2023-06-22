Chevron New Energies Japan GK, a subsidiary of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd (MOECO), have announced the execution of definitive agreements to proceed with the pilot testing of advanced geothermal technology. Pursuant to these agreements, Chevron and MOECO will conduct pilot tests of a developing geothermal technology, specifically advanced closed loop (ACL) technology.

In September 2022, Chevron signed a joint collaboration agreement (JCA) with MOECO to further explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal energy development and other new energies’ technology. The agreements to conduct an ACL pilot testing is the first project contemplated by the JCA.

ACL technology involves sub-surface heat exchange, through conduction, by circulating a working fluid from the surface through a loop of underground wells to generate electricity (through surface facilities) by utilising sub-surface geothermal heat (sub surface radiator). It does not require direct extraction of hot water (brine) or steam from underground reservoirs, as is the case with conventional geothermal technology. ACL is gaining momentum worldwide as a novel technology that has the potential to unlock geothermal energy globally, promoting geothermal development which can be a lower carbon energy solution and a reliable baseload.

The pilot test using this ACL technology is expected to be conducted in the Niseko region of Hokkaido, Japan, with the aim of eliminating risks, scaling, and commercialising geothermal power generation based on ACL technology with additional potential as a heat resource. MOECO and Chevron New Energies Japan will consider commercial applications based on learnings from this pilot both in Japan, and globally.

“Chevron believes that the future of energy is lower carbon and aims to be a leader in providing affordable, reliable and ever cleaner energy. Chevron and MOECO believe that geothermal can be a significant enabler in Japan’s lower carbon and net zero journey,” said Barbara Harrison, Vice President of Offsets and Emerging, Chevron New Energies International Pte, Ltd.

“We are pleased to launch this pilot test of ACL technology with Chevron New Energies. ACL technology has the potential to unlock geothermal development in Japan and around the world. We expect to open up a new geothermal business by collaborating with Chevron New Energies, which has advanced technology and extensive experience to tackle this challenging project,” added Hirotaka Hamamoto, CEO of MOECO.

