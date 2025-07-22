Eco Wave Power and C&S Welding deliver first US wave energy pilot at Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leader in onshore wave energy technology, has signed an agreement with C&S Welding Inc., a premier California-based industrial and maritime contractor, for the installation of its wave energy floaters and the company’s energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles.

This milestone agreement marks the final step before deployment begins for Eco Wave Power’s first-ever onshore wave energy project in the US.

C&S Welding Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, CA, is a certified small business enterprise known for its excellence in welding, fabrication, and marine infrastructure projects. With zero lost-time accidents, industry-leading certifications (ASME, API 1104, ABS, L.A. City), and nearly two decades of successful projects in ports and coastal environments, C&S was a natural partner for the execution of this pioneering clean energy deployment.

“We’re excited to be part of this historic deployment of wave energy in the US,” said Ian Crichton, President of C&S Welding Inc. “Eco Wave Power’s technology represents real innovation in clean energy, and we’re proud to apply our expertise to help bring this project to life at the Port of Los Angeles. It’s a great opportunity for local industry to contribute to a more sustainable future.”

“This collaboration with C&S Welding represents the final operational piece of our US rollout puzzle,” added Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power. “With the floaters complete and a trusted local installer now in place, we are full speed ahead toward installation. The future of wave energy in the US.is becoming a reality – right here in Los Angeles.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!