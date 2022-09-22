H.I.G. Infrastructure acquires controlling interest in Northern Biogas

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with over US$50 billion of equity capital under management, has acquired a controlling interest in Northern Biogas, LLC. Northern Biogas is a leading waste-to-renewable natural gas company, specialising in the development, construction, and operation of renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities that represent sustainable, clean energy solutions for waste generated from dairies, landfills, and other facilities producing organic waste, including food waste.

Based in Morgantown, West Virginia, Northern Biogas designs, builds, owns, operates, services, and maintains anaerobic digester and RNG facilities, drawing from its team’s extensive, decades-long experience of rapidly scaling and operating pipeline and gas treatment infrastructure in the natural gas industry. The company has successfully deployed its own proprietary anaerobic digester designs at many locations across the US.

Northern Biogas operates the Middleton, Wisconsin RNG facility, a joint venture with EnTech Solutions, whereby waste from dairy cows is converted to RNG through an anaerobic digestion process. The company has recently received final approval to commence execution of its next two dairy RNG projects. Additionally, Northern Biogas is actively developing a number of other dairy, landfill, and food waste RNG projects across the country.

Northern Biogas’ CEO, Chris Akers, said: “We appreciate H.I.G.’s confidence in our business plan and are excited to partner with H.I.G. as we continue to execute on our development pipeline of dairy, landfill, and food waste RNG projects. We are solidly positioned to provide rapid, best-in-class service to our customers and partners, given our unique combination of development experience, in-house technical knowledge, and full scale, proven construction and operation expertise, all of which are now supported by H.I.G., an outstanding financial partner.”

George Watts, Managing Director with H.I.G. Infrastructure, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with this uniquely capable management team in a dynamic part of the renewables market. The commercial opportunity is immense, and we look forward to supporting the company and the team in its growth.”

Ed Pallesen, Co-head of H.I.G. Infrastructure, concluded: “We have a strong commitment to facilitating the transition to a clean energy economy, and Northern Biogas is an excellent example of our approach of investing in sustainable, critical infrastructure. This investment is a strong addition to our existing portfolio of middle market, value-add infrastructure companies.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction. Vinson and Elkins LLP served as legal counsel to Northern Biogas on the transaction.

