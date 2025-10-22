Sumitomo Corp. acquires 49% stake in Mekong Electric Power Engineering and Development JSC

Sumitomo Corp. has acquired a 49% stake in Mekong Electric Power Engineering and Development Joint Stock Company (JSC), which owns the Dak Di 1.2 run-of-river hydropower project in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Sumitomo Corp. acquired the stake from GreenSpark Group, a renewable energy developer in Vietnam.

The project, which commenced operations in 2022, is an existing power generation facility with a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group. This represents Sumitomo Corp.’s first hydropower investment in Vietnam. Through participation in the project, Sumitomo Corp. aims to contribute to securing renewable energy sources and advancing decarbonisation in Vietnam, while promoting initiatives in energy transformation, one of the growth areas identified in its current medium-term management plan.

As economic growth continues, Vietnam faces challenges in meeting increasing electricity demand and maintaining grid stability while renewable energy deployment expands, all while targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. Against this backdrop, the Vietnamese government is promoting the expansion of hydropower as a baseload power source. The project contributes to regional energy security and supports Vietnam's decarbonisation efforts.

Under Vietnam's energy plans, Sumitomo Corp. intends to use this investment as a starting point to secure stable renewable energy sources, pursue further acquisitions, and develop high-quality hydropower projects in the country. Additionally, by leveraging the emerging direct PPA system in Vietnam, Sumitomo Corp. is considering the potential to supply sustainable power to its industrial parks and smart cities, further contributing to a carbon-neutral society.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!