GE Vernova and Next Hydrogen sign MoU

GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business and Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to integrate Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology with GE Vernova’s power systems offerings to produce green hydrogen.

The process of producing hydrogen involves the separation of water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, a process that requires a significant amount of efficient and reliable electricity. Green hydrogen is a gas that is produced using a process that generates little to no greenhouse gas emissions and serves as a component for eFuels and ammonia products. The integration of GE Vernova’s power conversion technology provides Next Hydrogen water electrolysers with direct current (DC) power sourced from renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro. GE Vernova’s Power Conversion will integrate DC power supplies along with power quality such as synchronous condensers, energy storage, motors and drives for compression and water, and controls with energy management (EMS).

“Next Hydrogen is pleased to partner with GE Vernova given its established market channels, broad ability to reach a large number of customers, and its solid track record on project delivery and execution,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Our partnership with GE Vernova supports Next Hydrogen's commitment to pioneering innovative green hydrogen technologies, addressing climate change, and promoting global energy sustainability for a cleaner future.”

"We are poised to drive the hydrogen revolution and contribute to decarbonisation in diverse market segments, such as industrial gas, power, marine, and oil and gsa industries by delivering turnkey systems that seamlessly incorporate Next Hydrogen electrolysers,” added Rodrigo Elias, General Manager North America for GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business.

In its inaugural phase, GE Vernova and Next Hydrogen plan to pioneer advanced power systems that align with the forthcoming generation of Next Hydrogen electrolysers, which are scheduled to launch in 2024. This collaborative effort will encompass installation, rigorous testing, and the seamless integration of a Next Hydrogen water electrolyser with a power supply meticulously designed and fabricated by GE Vernova.

Subsequent phases of this dynamic partnership will focus on near-term market demonstrations and deployments, paving the way for expanded large scale commercial green hydrogen initiatives.

