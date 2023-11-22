Lhyfe awarded grant for first Spanish green hydrogen project

Lhyfe, a global pioneer in the production of renewable green hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications, announces the development of a green hydrogen plant (production capacity of up to 5 t/d) in Spain for which it has been awarded a grant of up to €14 million from H2 Pioneros.

This plant will be Lhyfe’s first green hydrogen production site in Spain, while seven sites are currently under construction in Europe. Lhyfe has about 200 employees dedicated entirely to renewable hydrogen production, with projects in 11 countries and a pipeline of over 10 GW in Europe.

The plant will be located in an industrial area in Vallmoll (Tarragona) and will address demand for green hydrogen from different industrial companies in the area.

Potential clients include companies active in chemical and others industrial sectors which aim at replacing fossil fuels (grey hydrogen and natural gas) currently used in their production process with green hydrogen, as well as transport or logistics companies looking to replace their fleet (trucks, forklifts) with less polluting vehicles like hydrogen-powered electric vehicles.

Lhyfe’s project is one of only 14 across Spain in 2023 that were awarded grant financing through H2 Pioneros (out of 81 projects submitted). The grant, which will fund the design phases, the supply of equipment and the construction work, represents about half of the total estimated investment in the project, with first kilos of green hydrogen to be produced in 2026.

“We are very happy to have been awarded this grant, which we see as a clear reward of our efforts and as the recognition of our expertise in the production and delivery of green hydrogen to multiples customers over the last two years. It is also a proof of us going the right direction in Spain, and we would like to reiterate our commitment to the Spanish hydrogen strategy and welcome the fact that Spain is focusing on the rapid expansion of a hydrogen infrastructure based on renewable energies. This project will make a significant contribution towards providing competitive green hydrogen for many industrial and transport companies in the province of Tarragona. It will support our objective to increase the penetration of green hydrogen throughout Spain in other similar industrial processes", said Taia Kronborg, Chief Business Officer at Lhyfe.

The project’s implementation is subject to the granting of operating authorisations and construction permits, as well as to financial investment decisions.

