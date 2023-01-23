CeraPhi Energy recognised at Barclays Entrepreneur Awards

CeraPhi Energy, the UK’s first geothermal end-to-end business, has been recognised as a business to watch at this year’s Barclays Entrepreneur Awards.

The awards – which were held at The London Science Museum, UK – saw CeraPhi Energy recognised as one of the start-ups of the year in recognition of its positive and unique contribution to its industry, the economy, and society.

Speaking about the recognition, Karl Farrow, CEO and Founder of CeraPhi Energy, said: “We are obviously delighted and very proud to be recognised as one of the start-ups of the year at the Barclays Entrepreneur Awards. To be acknowledged by one of the most high-profile business awards in the industry is a real honour for us and to be recognised in this way is an amazing accolade.”

The awards recognise those businesses across the UK that are seen by the bank as driving exceptional innovation, creating social change, and driving economic growth.

The Start-Up of the Year particularly recognises and highlights entrepreneurs from across the country who are changing their industries, the economy, and society in unique, original, and positive ways.

Karl added: “We are delighted that CeraPhi Energy has been recognised as one of these businesses. We very much consider ourselves to be innovators in the geothermal energy space and are delighted that this acknowledges us as a real game changer in our sector.

“We are very proud to be leading on some of the industry’s first and most advanced geothermal energy projects and this recognition marks a very important milestone for us as we step into a new year with some very exciting developments and projects ahead.”

Only last month, the business was announced as winner of the East of England Energy Group Innovation Award for its proprietary technology CeraPhiWellTM, considered by the awards panel to be the best piece of technology developed in the industry over the last 12 months.

CeraPhi Energy is the first company in the UK to offer a complete end-to-end geothermal energy solution from securing finance to full development and build or equity return using inhouse proprietary innovation and technology to scale geothermal.

