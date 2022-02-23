Emerson supplies HITA with geological modelling software

HITA, a deep geothermal energy company in Belgium, has selected global software and technology leader Emerson as a key technology provider in the discovery and development of geothermal energy sources in Northern Belgium. Emerson’s geological and reservoir modelling software will help reduce risk in selecting locations for renewable geothermal energy projects, increasing the safety and reliability of construction and operation while enabling long-term sustainable energy production from the earth’s heat.

Climate change policies are driving the growth of geothermal energy – an industry forecasted to grow as much as eightfold in the EU by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Emerson’s geological modelling software will help HITA locate the most suitable subsurfaces for drilling deep geothermal wells to unlock sustainable energy sources for corporate and municipal use.

“A highly accurate and realistic picture of subsurface geology is critical for the safe development of sustainable energy sources,” said Stijn Bos, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Project Geologist at HITA. “Emerson technologies use seismic, geologic and other data to generate detailed models that can determine the best location for geothermal plants.”

Emerson’s SKUA-GOCAD modelling software will help HITA more easily identify drilling locations by creating highly realistic models designed for easy interpretation.

“Geological exploration and production software, including Emerson’s SKUA-GOCAD modelling software, has traditionally been used in the oil and gas industry. But it is also well suited for geothermal energy, as well as carbon capture and storage,” said Mark Bulanda, Executive President of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Emerson’s advanced, science-based applications will help move society toward a safer and more sustainable future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.