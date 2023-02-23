ANDRITZ receives rehabilitation order for Old Hickory hydropower plant

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Nashville District has awarded international technology group, ANDRITZ, a contract for rehabilitation of the turbines and generators at the Old Hickory hydroelectric power plant. The 162 MW power plant is located on the Cumberland River in Central Tennessee, near the town of Hendersonville. Once fully commissioned, power generation is estimated to be about 565 GWh per year. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2026.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, transport, erection, testing and commissioning of three Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacity of 40.5 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment, with an optional fourth unit. The contract will be executed by ANDRITZ’s US subsidiary in Charlotte, North Carolina.

