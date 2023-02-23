TotalEnergies signs renewable power purchase agreements with Sasol and Air Liquide

TotalEnergies has signed corporate power purchase agreements (CPPA) with Sasol South Africa and Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa for the supply of 260 MW capacity of renewable electricity over 20 years.

TotalEnergies will develop a 120 MW solar plant and a 140 MW wind farm in the Northern Cape province, South Africa, to supply approximately 850 GWh/y of green electricity to the Sasol’s Secunda site, located 700 km further North-East, where Air Liquide operates the biggest oxygen production site in the world.

The two projects will provide competitive and available renewable electricity to decarbonise Sasol and Air Liquide’s production. These agreements demonstrate TotalEnergies’ positioning to contribute to the evolution of the energy mix in South Africa. The projects will have a direct impact on the local community through job creations.

“Power generation in South Africa is still 80% based on coal, and power cuts occur daily. With these developments, we are proud to support Air Liquide and Sasol for their supply of green electricity. Meanwhile, we are pleased to contribute to South Africa’s energy transition which consists of increasing its share of renewables and gas as an alternative to coal,” said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies. “There is a dynamic market for CPPAs in South Africa and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position.”

The two projects are expected to be operational in 2025. The CPPAs with Sasol and Air Liquide were signed with a consortium of TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (70%), its partner Mulilo (17%), and a to-be-announced B-BBEE partner (13%).

These projects are subject to regulatory approvals.

