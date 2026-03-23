AXIA Energia selects ANDRITZ to modernise Itumbiara hydropower plant

AXIA Energia has selected ANDRITZ for an automation modernisation contract for the Itumbiara hydropower plant.

With six generating units totaling 2082 MW, Itumbiara is one of Brazil’s largest hydropower plants. The project will enhance operational reliability, safety, and efficiency.

The order has a value in the lower double-digit million-euro range and is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 4Q25.

The Itumbiara plant, located on the border between the Brazilian states of Goiás and Minas Gerais, has been in continuous operation since 1980. The contract covers the complete renewal of the plant’s protection, control, and supervision systems, as well as voltage and speed governors, mechanical components, and related equipment.

“Upgrading these systems is essential to address technological obsolescence and strengthen operational resilience,” said Sérgio Gomes, Sales Director at ANDRITZ Hydropower Brazil.

Automation systems play a critical role in the safe and efficient operation of hydropower plants. They include key functions such as generator excitation, protection, turbine governing, synchronisation, and plant-wide monitoring and control.

ANDRITZ will implement advanced digital technologies, including its proprietary HIPASE platform and robust cybersecurity measures, to ensure reliable, secure, and high-performance operation.

The modernisation of the Itumbiara hydropower plant represents an important technological advancement that supports the long-term energy efficiency, security, and sustainability of Brazil’s energy system.

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