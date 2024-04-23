Turboden and Fervo Energy establish partnership to propel geothermal energy innovation

Turboden, a global leader in organic rankine cycle (ORC) systems, has announced a collaboration with Fervo Energy, a pioneer in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). Together, they are poised to revolutionise 24/7 carbon-free energy production and spearhead the future of geothermal energy innovation.

Fervo Energy's Cape Station project represents a significant milestone, marking the company's largest commercial endeavour in the geothermal energy sector. Situated in southwest Utah, Cape Station is positioned to redefine geothermal energy production with an anticipated total project capacity of approximately 400 MW. This endeavour symbolises a transformative leap towards carbon-free energy solutions.

Drawing upon Turboden's expertise in ORC technology, the company will provide the engineering and procurement of power plant equipment for the initial 90 MW phase of the Cape Station project. This includes the installation of three generators with six ORC turbines, ensuring optimal energy conversion from geothermal sources.

“We are excited to collaborate with Turboden on our Cape Station project,” stated Tim Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fervo Energy. “With this partnership, the ORC industry enters a new age of scale necessary to meet the skyrocketing demand for around-the-clock clean energy.”

Paolo Bertuzzi, CEO and Managing Director of Turboden, added: “Fervo Energy's commitment to advancing geothermal energy aligns seamlessly with Turboden's mission to drive sustainable energy innovation. Together, we are forging a path towards a cleaner, greener future. The success of this project, alongside other initiatives in North America, prompted Turboden to consider establishing a US-based office. This strategic move enables us to leverage the support of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, further enhancing our operations and presence in the region.”

The success of Cape Station will not only validate the efficacy of EGS technology but also unlock vast potential for future geothermal power projects across the US. Turboden and Fervo Energy are steadfast in their dedication to leading the charge in accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

