Ukrhydroproject joins the IHA

Ukrhydroproject (UHP) has become a member of the International Hydropower Association (IHA), reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable hydropower and sharing engineering expertise with the global hydropower community.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Kharkiv, Ukraine, UHP is one of the country’s leading engineering companies, specialising in hydropower and water management construction. For almost a century, the company has delivered design and engineering services for hydropower plants, pumped storage facilities, and major water infrastructure projects in both Ukraine and across the globe.

UHP has been the general designer behind several of Ukraine’s most important hydropower developments, including the cascades of hydropower and pumped storage plants on the Dnipro and Dniester Rivers.

The company has led the development of the Dniester pumped storage plant, one of Europe’s largest pumped storage facilities, supporting the project from feasibility studies through detailed design, engineering supervision, and the ongoing construction of its final units.

With international experience spanning projects in Vietnam, Mexico, Venezuela, Laos, Ethiopia, Poland, and other countries, UHP brings decades of technical expertise to the global hydropower sector. Through IHA membership, the company aims to exchange knowledge, contribute to international best practice, and support the responsible expansion of hydropower capacity worldwide.

IHA CEO, Eddie Rich, said: “Ukraine is a country at war with its energy infra-structure under specific target. Building on their 100 years of engineering experience, Ukrhydroproject is not only supporting the country to defend and build its infrastructure; it is also developing pumped storage to make the future energy systems more resilient and also bringing that expertise to projects all around the world. We are pleased to welcome UHP to IHA and look forward to collaborating on the future of sustainable hydropower.”

Vadym Kraynyk, Chairman of the Board, Ukrhydroproject, added: “Sustainable hydropower is more than clean energy. It is the backbone of a resilient and secure energy system. At Ukrhydroproject, we see pumped storage as critical infrastructure for balancing renewable energy and strengthening energy independence, both for Ukraine and globally. Now is the time to work together, share expertise, and deliver the sustainable infrastructure.”

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