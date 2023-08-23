GE Vernova to upgrade Xiangjiaba Hydropower Plant in China

GE Vernova has been selected by Yangtze Power to upgrade the Xiangjiaba Hydropower Plant in China. The scope of work includes the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and commissioning of three sets of main shaft air supply pipes. The upgrade is expected to reach completion in 1H24.

The replacement of the air supply pipes will help improve the sealing effect, maintaining the efficiency of the hydropower plant.

Commissioned in 2014, the 6.4 GW Xiangjiaba Hydropower Plant and its eight hydropower units are located downstream of Jinsha River and is one of the biggest hydropower plants in China. The project is a major source of energy from western areas to East China, supplying cleaner electricity to about 5 million people per year. In addition to power generation, the project brings flood prevention, improved shipping conditions, and agricultural irrigation to the area, saving an estimated 12 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the emissions of 2 million vehicles.

Roberta Galli, Hydro Power Services Leader, GE Vernova, said: "This project builds on GE’s and Yangtze Power’s long-lasting relationship to unleash the potential of hydropower in China. From pumped storage to services, China still has a huge potential to integrate more renewable and reliable energy into the grid and accelerate the energy transition in the country and beyond.”

With 391 GW of installed capacity, China is the world's largest producer of hydropower, benefiting from its high mountain valleys and large rivers.

