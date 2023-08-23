Minesto completes tidal subsea connection system

Minesto, a leading ocean energy developer, has completed build and functional testing of sea-bed connection system for the 1.2 MW power plant Dragon 12. The unique connection system, enabling one of the fastest launch and recovery operations in marine energy by ‘one-stab’ operation, is now ready for installation.

The Dragon 12 connection system is a scale-up and further enhancement of Minesto’s unique and verified Launch & Recovery System (LARS) technology, a principle applied and proven by Minesto since 2020.

The system is remotely operated and controlled from the surface vessel by lowering the LARS frame attached to the male connector into the female connector in the foundation. In the bottom joint, the power, data and strength connections are all combined. The process is cost-effective and safe: solely monitored by cameras on the frame, no diver, or remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support is required.

The Dragon 12 kite installation will utilise the system to enable a fast launch by towing with a small work boat and ‘one-stab’ connection.

“Our unique connection system shows the core of our innovative technology – fast, efficient, and easy to handle,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.