International Hydropower Association inaugurates Asian regional office

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has launched the 2024 World Hydropower Outlook in Southeast Asia in Jakarta, Indonesia. The launch followed the inauguration of IHA’s Southeast Asian office in Jakarta, in partnership with the Indonesia Hydropower Association (INAHA) and the Indonesian state-owned electricity company, PLN.

The World Hydropower Outlook, a flagship annual publication by IHA, tracks and directs the progress of hydropower development globally against net-zero pathways. It recommends ‘More, Better, Faster’ hydropower projects coming forward, that are delivered to the highest possible standards of sustainability with a more efficient permitting process.

Key findings in Southeast Asia from the 2024 World Hydropower Outlook include:

Indonesia has committed to unleashing its huge hydropower potential, with plans to boost capacity from 6.7 GW to 72 GW total capacity by 2070.

The Philippines aims to reach 35% renewable energy share by 2030. To deliver this target, two major projects – the 800 MW Laguna pumped storage hydropower facility and the 8.4 MW Maladugao River hydropower plant are in development.

Thailand has targeted a 30% renewable mix by 2037, with 3 GW of hydropower and a hydro floating solar hybrid project in the pipeline.

Malaysia is setting up its first 50 MW floating solar unit on a hydropower reservoir.

Vietnam’s hydropower capacity is expected to grow to 29.35 GW by 2030.

Building on the theme of the 2024 outlook, the new IHA office serves as a hub for cross-region collaboration, enabling IHA members and stakeholders to share knowledge, technology, and best practices across borders.

The IHA team in Jakarta have immediately commenced work, holding discussions to boost the current pace of hydropower development to support the COP28 target to triple renewable energy by 2030, and build a strong pipeline of sustainable hydropower as the backbone of this target.

The new office will continue the legacy set for sustainable hydropower in Southeast Asia, after the Bali Statement made at the 2023 World Hydropower Congress. The Statement outlined that sustainable hydropower must be the backbone of national strategies to build thriving, low carbon economies bolstered by clean, renewable energy.

The opening ceremony was attended by IHA President and former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, President Director, PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo, INAHA Chairman Adi Lumakso, and Harris Yahya, Head of Survey and Testing representing the Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy Resources Indonesia, Dadan Kusdiana.

Turnbull said: “Indonesia has set ambitious targets for hydropower capacity by 2070 and has proven to be a renewables leader in the region as part of its industrialisation strategy.

“The opening of the IHA Southeast Asia office underlines this important work, which will need to continue if we are to reach our goals. Hydropower projects take more time than solar, which is rapidly accelerating, so we need to move much faster to deliver the hydropower we need to firm renewables. The opening of the regional office shows our commitment to work in partnership with our members to back this acceleration.”

Lumakso added: “It is fantastic to see the inauguration of this office here in Indonesia. INAHA is excited to work with IHA to continue the legacy for sustainable hydropower in Southeast Asia. Indonesia has set key goals for hydropower development and we are ready to play our role in pushing forward to achieve them. We would also like to thank PLN for their support.”

Prasodjo commented: “PLN is glad to be a partner of this joint office in Jakarta. This collaboration between PLN, the government of Indonesia, and IHA gives us a sense of pride and hope that we're not facing climate change alone. Climate change is a global issue that must be addressed collectively. Therefore, PLN cannot bear this burden alone; the only way to move forward is through collaboration.”

