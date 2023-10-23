Borinquen I Geothermal Project exceeds 40% construction progress

The Borinquen I Geothermal Project continues with the execution of works that will provide 55 MW of renewable energy to meet the national electricity demand.

Currently, Borinquen I has 40.8% construction progress. The plant will take advantage of the resource of a deposit located on the slopes of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano.

Among the completed works are the access roads, the production and reinjection platforms, the working water storage lagoon and the drilling of seven production wells and five reinjection wells.

Leonardo Solís, Director of the Project, explained: “We have made progress in drilling wells, internal roads, construction of reinjection lagoons, excavation for the Powerhouse and the waste dumps. Production tests are also continuing, as part of the field evaluation work.”

In addition, the works to bring energy to the Borinquen I sector will benefit 300 families from Cañas Dulces and Buenavista, in Liberia, through the construction of a 27 km, 20 MW distribution line.

Borinquen I will be the eighth ICE plant that uses volcanic steam. Costa Rica is the third country on the continent in geothermal capacity to generate electricity, only surpassed by the US and Mexico, nations with extensive experience in oil drilling.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.