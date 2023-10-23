Kitselas geothermal project receives funding

Indigenous communities across British Columbia are seizing new opportunities that power a net-zero future. Their innovation is establishing the province as a leader in clean energy and driving economic growth. PacifiCan is here to help propel projects that build prosperity in communities across the province.

On World Geothermal Energy Day, Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over CAN$3.6 million in PacifiCan funding to help Kitselas Geothermal harness geothermal energy for commercial use.

Geothermal energy is heat contained below the earth’s surface. It is a clean and renewable form of energy that can replace fossil fuel energy sources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. British Columbia is well positioned to become a leader in developing geothermal energy because the province sits along the Pacific Ocean ‘Ring of Fire’, an area with significant geothermal energy potential because of volcanoes.

With funding through PacifiCan’s Jobs and Growth Fund, Kitselas Geothermal will drill production wells to harness geothermal energy. This project is expected to generate over 170 new jobs, including for Indigenous workers, creating lasting economic benefits for the region.

PacifiCan supports innovation, business growth, and community economic development in British Columbia. Through targeted funding programs, PacifiCan makes strategic investments in growing companies poised to strengthen British Columbia’s position as a domestic and international leader in sectors such as clean technology, life sciences, and digital industries.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..