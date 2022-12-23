Eco Wave Power granted Innovation Award by Port Authority of the Balearic Islands

Eco Wave Power Global AB has won the Timón de Innovación Award (the Innovation Award), granted by the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) in collaboration with Gaceta Náutica, a publication focused on ports in the Balearic Islands, for the company’s planned innovative wave energy project at Port Adriano in Spain.

The annual award recognises the best technological advancements and ideas at APB’s ports in the past year, using originality, viability, and problem-solving capabilities as its main criteria.

The jury of the Innovation Award was formed by the director of Quality, Environment, Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility of the APB, Jorge Martín; the Professor of Computer Architecture and Technology and head of the Systems, Robotics and Vision research group at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), Gabriel Oliver; the coordinator of the Master of Nautical Industry of the UIB, Juan Poyatos; and the director of Gaceta Náutica, Elena Pipó.

This award has been granted in continuity to the Concession Agreement, that was entered in April 2022, between Eco Wave Power and Port Adriano for the construction of a wave energy power project of up to 2 MW, in the port’s premises.

Isabel Teruel, Director of Operations of Port Adriano, pointed out that Port Adriano is proud to win the Innovation Award for Eco Wave Power’s upcoming project and shared her desire to see other ports introducing Eco Wave Power’s technology as well.

Teruel also explained that the Eco Wave Power project is expected to produce clean energy in much higher capacities than solar panels and has assured that the Eco Wave Power’s pilot in Port Adriano opens the way for application of the Eco Wave Power’s wave energy technology in other port facilities.

“We are proud to win this Innovation Award – and are looking forward to working closely with Adriano Port for the implementation of our pioneering technology in Spain,” added Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO, Inna Braverman.

In May 2021, Spain enacted its first climate law, committing the country to an electricity system where 74% of the country’s energy is generated by renewable energy sources by 2030, scaling to 100% by 2050. With approximately 8000 km (4970 miles) of coastline, Spain can turn to wave energy to help reach those goals.

